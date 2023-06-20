Man refuses to give roommate's GF ride home even though it's 'on the way,' fight ensues.

CygnusAratus wrote:

NTA. Your roommate had no business volunteering your services without asking you.

PracticalPrimrose wrote:

NTA. As we always see in this thread, their lack of planning does not constitute an emergency on your part. If truly on your way you could’ve offered to drop her off at a stop light near her place and she could walk the remaining distance. But even that is still a favor. One that you weren’t asked if you were willing to perform. These people are entitled.

Plum_Potato wrote: