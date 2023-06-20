Man refuses to give roommate's GF ride home even though it's 'on the way,' fight ensues.

Dealing with a roommate can be a supreme pain.
But dealing with a roommate's partner who practically moves in without paying rent? That is another pain completely, and much more awkward to navigate given the couple dynamic.
He wrote:
AITA for not taking my roommate's girlfriend to home?
Getting up this morning I was running late for my 45-minute commute. My roommate’s girlfriend is in my living room expecting me to take her home because it’s on my way. My roommate said I would. He had already left. I told her no but she’s begging me saying she’ll be late and my roommate was called in early so he didn’t have time to take her home.
She’s say Uber is too expensive but I told her I’m running late and you’re making me later so I left. My roommate text me calling me a huge a%#^ole and it wouldn’t have been a problem for me. I told him he’s right his girlfriend isn’t a problem for me and he needs to sort out that entitlement or she’s not staying over again.
He was blowing up my phone all morning, so I had to block him after he suggested splitting the Uber 3 ways because everyone is broke right now. I don’t think it’s my responsibility to pay for his girlfriend or run her around.
StrongWarmSweet wrote:
NTA - I absolutely wouldn’t do it if I were you either. It’s okay for them to ask but they aren’t entitled.
CygnusAratus wrote:
NTA. Your roommate had no business volunteering your services without asking you.
PracticalPrimrose wrote:
NTA. As we always see in this thread, their lack of planning does not constitute an emergency on your part. If truly on your way you could’ve offered to drop her off at a stop light near her place and she could walk the remaining distance. But even that is still a favor. One that you weren’t asked if you were willing to perform. These people are entitled.
Plum_Potato wrote:
NTA. That's between them, not you. You're not a taxi driver. The fact he just signed you up for it and then left is rude as hell. And if he was called in early he should have either A) left her some cash for an uber, B) woken her up early, and taken her home before going to work. Not sure how this is your problem.
They're both complaining about being late, but not one of them cares if you're late. That tells you all you need to know.
OP is definitely NTA here, but it sounds like his roommate and his girlfriend need to get better at coordinating logistics.