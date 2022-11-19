Man asks if he's wrong to evict tenant for getting pregnant. Updated ❤️.

Sometimes you're put in a position where you're forced to do something that feels wrong, but you see no other option. In this post a man is in that exact type of situation, and he's not sure what to do. He turns to the internet for advice, and surprisingly, gets really helpful ideas. Here's his story...

Yes, I know the title sounds awful, but please do hear me out before making a judgement. I will accept whatever judgement I’m given.

I (30m) purchased a 3 bedroom condo in Toronto, Canada 5 years ago when I was in my second year of medical residency. Soon after the purchase, I rented one of the rooms to my roommate (f29) to offset the costs of the mortgage. I live in one room, she lives in the second, and the third is my study/office.