Man finds out through Tik Tok that his roommate has been hiding 10 ferrets. AITA?

I dug around looking for alternate pages but couldn’t find any. Then I remembered him deliberately asking if I used TikTok (I didn’t) and checked there. And, my god. This man had a TikTok account where he showed off his TEN ferrets. TEN weasels that had been living under my roof for months at that point.

I confronted him again and this time he was much more defensive. He was mad that I didn’t believe him the first time even though he was still lying.

I told him that if he had just told me about the ferrets right away, I may have been ok with it (probably not, but maybe). But now that I couldn’t trust him, I couldn’t live with him. I called the land lord and broke my lease.