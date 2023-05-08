Man's roommate refuses to live with him because he watched Jurassic Park. AITA?

I (22M) am finishing up my last year of college and live with my best friend (23M). He has a GF (20F) that he's been with for about 6 months. She is pretty shy and whenever she's at our apartment, they are pretty much always just hanging out in my friend's room.
They will very rarely hang out in common areas for extended periods of time. So, suffice to say that even though I've known her for half a year, I know very little about her and wouldn't say I know her very well personally.
This past weekend I was scrolling thru Netflix to find something to put on in the background while I study for finals. I found 'The Land Before Time' which was one of my favorite movies growing up because my older brother used to always play it for me when he babysat me. So, I turned it on and just kind of had it on.