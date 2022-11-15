Mom catches daughter's roommate having sex; her parents threaten legal recourse.

A woman posted a story on Reddit asking for advice, and what resulted maybe the only case of Reddit siding with a landlord. You decide who the A-hole is...

AITA (Am I the A-hole) for not giving 24 hours notice to my daughter's roommates before dropping something off?

u/OccasionWilling4170 writes:

I am a mother to a 20-year-old daughter. She is a junior in college and attends school in the same city that we live. My daughter and two of her friends live in a condominium that I own. Her friends pay below-market rent while my daughter does not.