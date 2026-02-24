'My BF and roommate planned a 'surprise' that turned out to be baby supplies.' UPDATED 2X

Okay, so as y'all know, this past weekend was Valentine's Day. For the past month, me (F24) and my roommate Jackie F25 have been arguing and butting heads because we live in a 2 bedroom apartment and she just found out she was pregnant and claims that she doesn't know who the father is.
But she basically wants me to either move out or room in the living room until I can afford to move out. We have lived together for 3 years. She's best friends with my stepsister F26 We're not super close, we're not best friends, but we were close enough to move in together, if you get the idea.
Okay, so this past Thursday I got home early from work around, and when I walked in I was just settling down, about to make something to eat, when I see my boyfriend walking toward the door like he's about to leave the apartment. And I say Jaden? M25 and I ask what he was doing here since I had just spoken to him and he said he was on his way to work.
He works on the opposite side of town, so he would have no reason to be on this side of town unless he was seeing me, because he also lives on the opposite side of town. He quickly stops and goes, Oh hey babe," and tries to hug me.
Well, he's my boyfriend, so obviously I hugged him. And I go What are you doing here? And that's when Jackie comes out she says, "Oh my God, we didn't ruin the surprise, did we?"
I was completely dumbfounded. And said, "What do you mean?" And she says, Well, Jaden had a pretty big gift that he couldn't hide in his apartment, so he wanted to hide it here for you for V Day.
That was fair because Jaden does live in a studio apartment where he has to share a bathroom and has a Husky, and his place is pretty occupied. So it was a good enough story for me to believe.
I just laughed and said I couldn't wait to see it and made a joke about how now I have to up my game on gifts this year because usually we do simple stuff. For context, me and my boyfriend have been together for 2 1/2 years. He rushed out saying that he had to get to work.
Everything was going by normal. Valentine's Day comes and me and my bf had planned on doing gift exchanges at my apartment and then going out for dinner and then a movie later on.
So he comes over and immediately I'm like, "Me first, me first, because I'm always so excited to give him gifts. I give him a pair of Jordans that he had been constantly talking about, and a gaming headset and monitor. He starts talking about how happy he is and then comes my turn.
I get a bag with Pandora on it and I open it. It's a necklace. Now usually I'm not one for material things, but I will mention that later on after all this happened I did look up the necklace, and the total of this necklace was only 25 bucks and that was just for the pendant. He bought his own chain off Amazon, which was 10 bucks.
So I smile and I say thank you, and there was just kind of an awkward silence because I was waiting. And he goes,"What? Why are you looking at me like that? And I laughed and said I know you still have that big gift in Jackie's room. I never saw you take it out, and I can still see it in her room.
For context, there is a really big Amazon box in her room that was still taped up, never opened, in the corner of her room. So I assumed obviously that was my gift. He laughs and goes, Oh yeah, that they sent me the wrong thing, so I'll have to take it back.
I said, What? What were you trying to get? What did they send? He says that he meant to get me a gaming chair, which is completely off topic considering I don't game. I've never been into gaming. What I actually asked for was a vanity or new acrylic paints.
He got really weird. So I said What's in the box? because I can tell when he's lying and it just did not add up. He kept saying I don't know. It's supposed to be a gaming chair, but I have a feeling it's not a gaming chair.
I got up and walked into Jackie's room, and I ask her, "Do you know what's in that box?" It was very clear she felt caught off guard and goes, "Well, obviously it's your Valentine's Day gift." So I said, "Let's open it." I open it and low and behold, not a gaming chair.
It's an Amazon box that had obviously been retaped over and had multiple smaller packages inside. As I'm opening these packages, it's baby clothes, bottles, diapers, basically everything and anything that was baby related. Hundreds of dollars worth of stuff.
So I look at my boyfriend, who is now standing in Jackie's doorway, and I'm just like, "What is this? What's going on? Why would you go out of your way to give her all this stuff?" I'm so confused. Like when I tell you I was stuck, I was stuck. I had no idea what to do. I'm looking around and they're both looking so dumbfounded and guilty.
I asked "What is going on?" And that's when Jaden just decides to go, "This isn't working. I think we need to end this." He grabs the gifts that I gave him and walks out the door. I start walking behind him.
He quickly holds the headphones up in the air because I'm 5'2" and he's a little over 6 feet tall and says, "No, it's a gift. No take backs", like we're freaking five. I said, Okay, snatch the box of shoes out of his other hand, and walk back to my apartment, close and lock the door. I walk into Jackie's room.
I apologize for the outburst and I just say, "Why was he here the other day? Why was he coming out of your room? What is going on? Just tell me the truth." I'm not going to lie, I had been thinking about that day in the back of my mind.
But, I just didn't put two and two together that they would have been cheating on me. He's never given me a reason to think he would cheat on me. I trusted him. And she goes, with the most blank expression, "Jaden is my baby's father."
I don't know what got into me. Usually I'm not someone to shut down or not express myself, but I literally had nothing to say to her. I just said, "Hope it was worth it," went back to my room, closed the door, and locked it.
Woke up a few hours later. She was gone. I could tell she had packed up a lot of her clothes. When I get on my phone, the first thing I see is that I've been added to a group chat with Jackie, Jaden, my stepsister, and my stepmother all telling me that Jaden ended the relationship because he needed someone more secure like Jackie.
Secure? I've been paying 70% of the rent for the past year. Jackie can't keep a job for the life of her, and I've been picking up all the pieces, putting food on the table. That's hilarious. Secure? More like a headache.
I just couldn't believe what I was seeing. Not only was it the group chat, but it was also all of them privately messaging me about how we can work through this as a family and that Jaden and Jackie deserve to be happy and that my dad is going to help me find a new place of my own so Jaden can move into the apartment and they can start their family.
I said, So my dad knows about this? My stepmom goes, "No, but he knows that it's time you and Jackie split apart and you retain your independence as a woman." Long story short, I left the group. It is now Tuesday.
I haven't seen or heard from Jackie, Jaden, or my stepmom since. Part of me wants to reach out to my dad because I know he probably doesn't know the full story, but I don't know where to go from this. Any advice?
See if you can take her to small claims court for the rent you covered. And don’t let them control the narrative! They’ll continue to try and twist things to make you the villain.
Witchesbebonkers6 (OP)
I thought about this but do you think I could actually fight it considering how long its been?
You totally can if you have text messages and receipts to prove you were paying her portion and it was meant to be a loan.
Witchesbebonkers6 (OP)
Collecting evidence as we speak.
Tell your dad the truth. Your step mom and her daughter are shady as hell. Your ex is a loser who put your health at risk. Get tested. I’d tell everyone the truth. Those two should be ashamed of themselves. How pathetic is the other woman to accept such garbage treatment from him. Gross.
Okay, I just want to thank everyone for the advice on my last post. I did want to add some context for those who were confused. Yes, my stepmom and my dad had an affair while he was married to my mom for two years.
She found out she was pregnant, and that’s when my dad suddenly decided he wanted to “step up” and be a great dad just not to me and my brother. Only to my stepsister and Babysister (26F and 7F).
And yes, my mom is still very much in my life. She lives a few hours away with her partner. There’s distance, but she’s always been there for me. Through all of this, my little brother (22M) has really had my back.
I’ve had to stop him from confronting Jaden a few times, but he’s been my support system and has been crashing on my couch for safety reasons. My mom is coming into town so we can talk to my dad and get this lease situation handled. My landlord is doing a room inspection and asking for updated pay stubs and employment verification, which I can provide.
I know Jackie is going to struggle with that because she only works 15 hours a week. And Jadens only works 25. When I first found out she was pregnant a month ago, she told me she was 10 weeks.
She’s super skinny like cheerleader skinny so I couldn’t even tell. I later found out she might actually be 20 weeks. My stepmom said 25. My boyfriend said 21. So clearly somebody is lying. After talking to my brother, even though I don’t want to, I think it might be best for me to move even if it’s just to another building. I don’t like them knowing exactly where I live.
Now about the monitor and headset he took. I had one of my male friends reach out to meet up and get it back. He sent pictures both were clearly used, and very obviously looked liked his dog chewed up the headset.
At that point I said, you know what? You want to break $300 worth of gaming stuff? Fine. I went on Facebook, joined a local moms/selling group, and sold almost everything from that box. I made my $300 back.
I told my friend to let Jackie and Jaden know they didn’t have to worry about the $300 anymore because I already got it back. Apparently they went crazy banging on my door while I wasn’t home. (Jackie didn't take her keys).
They were yelling that there was $800 worth of stuff in there. I price-checked it maybe $500 max. But I didn’t care about $500. I just wanted my $300 back, so I lowballed it and sold it.
I kept the car seat (because I know it’s mandatory when leaving the hospital) and the pump supplies. Her baby shower is in a few weeks and my friend joked about regifting it To her as a joke🤣. Yeah, I know Its petty. I’m mad. Call me bitter, I really don’t care anymore.
She was also behind on her car payments. I had been helping her because she didn’t want her parents to know and said she’d be embarrassed. I didn’t pay it this month and I’m not helping next month either. They even tried to charge my card and she requested it I blocked it immediately. Apparently she’s been telling my landlord I plan on moving out in May, which I never said. So that’s fun.
I’m hoping to have another update Monday after we talk to the landlord and my mom gets here so we can handle everything. This whole situation has put a dent in my life and I’m just ready to move on. I promise you that man ain’t cute enough to be tripping over. I’m good off him. Thanks again for the advice.
P.S. I’m not 100% sure about small claims court. I know how dramatic she is and how dragged out that could get. I don’t have the time or energy for that right now. As long as she agrees to move out, I’m good with how it ended. She can have him. She was never a sister to me, and evidently he was never my man.
She is not paying her rent or car payment, so who does she expect to pay the bills?
Have you talked to your Dad?
Witchesbebonkers6 (OP)
Nope apparently my stepmom and stepsister had been helping her as well. Before she broke up with her bf he paid her car note. No I plan on talking to him This weekend. I've went no contact so far he has not attempted to reach out either.
Good to see you fighting petty like this OP. I don’t think you’re bitter. He destroyed the stuff you gifted him, you sold the baby supplies he supposed to gift to Jackie but told you it was your Valentines gift. I think this is just a bit of the justice that you deserve to get from them after all they’ve done to you. Never ever let them step on you like that no more.
Also, stop paying UNNECESSARY bills like her car payment, the lease (because she did told the landlord that you’re going to move out soon), and entertaining both stepmom and stepsister. Go NC with the rest of them, but please do talk with your dad about the situation.
My heart goes out to you OP. I know it’s difficult and everything’s not fine at the moment but draw strength and support from your mom and brother who loves you the most. I’m confident you’ll gonna survive this. Take care, OP.
Okay, I know a lot of you have been waiting for an update, so I’m just going to get straight to the point. Every since my last post ive been getting non stop Insults thrown at me from my stepsister and jackie They've also made multiple post About me And stepsister Said She was diswoning me and that me and my brother "just didn't make the cut".
Saturday, I invited my dad out to eat at a local place we used to go to when I was a kid. It was just supposed to be me and him, but my mom was there too. I didn’t tell him ahead of time that she would be there.
I did, however, ask him not to bring my stepmom because I wanted us to really touch base and because I needed some life advice. At first, he tried to reschedule, but I pushed enough to get him to agree to come. This was a conversation that needed to happen, and it had to happen while my mom was in town.
Well, when he showed up, he brought my stepmom anyway. As they were approaching the table, my stepmom was already making comments about how glad she came because I had “ambushed” him by having my mom there. I ignored her and told my dad I was glad he could make it and that we really needed to talk about my living situation with Jackie.
Before I could even continue, he started on about how it’s not fair how I’ve been treating Jackie, that I’ve been mean to her, and a bunch of other off-the-wall comments that I’m assuming my stepmom and stepsister fed him. So I told him everything from Valentine’s Day up until now.
At first, he was quiet, like he was trying to take everything in. Meanwhile, my stepmom kept trying to jump in and tell her side of the story. Eventually, my dad said he needed to go to the bathroom. He was in there for about 30 minutes.
During that time, my mom absolutely went in on my stepmom. She didn’t just bring up my situation, she brought up the divorce and how she let this woman ruin her marriage, but she wasn’t going to let her ruin my life too.
My mom isn’t loud or dramatic so I was surprised to see her this way even during the divorce I didn't see her this angry. My stepmom, on the other hand, just doesn’t know when to shut up. She acts like because she has the marriage and the kids, she’s “won” some one sided battle or something.
When my dad finally came out, his eyes were red like he’d been crying. I haven’t seen him like that since the divorce. He hugged me tightly and said he was sorry. That’s when my stepmom stood up and said, “Sorry for what? Your daughter has a lot of growing up to do.”
And that’s when my mom told her to shut up. My dad then said he couldn’t believe all of this was happening under his nose and that he wished I had reached out sooner. But truthfully, even though I didn’t tell him the full story before, I had tried calling and texting him.
I mentioned that in some of the comments. I didn’t really get anything back until I pressured him to meet and even then, he still brought my stepmom after I specifically asked him not to.
Anyway, that was Saturday morning. I didn’t hear from my dad or stepmom after that. Saturday night, my mom came to my apartment. She’s always been good with finances, so we worked out my budget and started looking at apartments closer to my job.
A lot of people asked why I don’t just move closer to my mom, but she lives in a pretty rural area with her partner. I still do online schooling, and my job is really beneficial and I can’t afford to lose it rn. We got everything figured out.
My mom boxed up the baby stuff I hadn’t sold the car seat, the breast pump, a few onesies, and a box of diapers and we dropped it off at Jaden's apartment. I didn’t see him. I didn’t knock. My mom just left the box at the door, knocked, and walked away.
Our landlord did the inspection, and everything came back good on my end. Jackie failed to provide pay stubs or paperwork and has completely ghosted the landlord I think she even blocked the number. They were in the process of evicting her.
My mom’s partner was kind enough to offer to pay off the rest of my lease. Thank God. But then Monday morning happened.(this morning) It turns out my stepmom paid to have Jackie’s name removed from the lease before she could be evicted so she could “have a clean start” with her baby.
He’s also planning to pay my first month’s rent and deposit for whichever apartment I choose.(or so he claims Doubt it'll happen.) This wasn’t what I expected at all, but it’s what happened.
On top of that, my dad THEN agreed to co-sign for a 2 bed apartment Jackie and Jaden can move in. My dad makes six times the rent, and Jaden only makes two times, so with my dad co-signing, it works out.
I wasn’t thrilled about how all of this happened, but in my head all I heard was: I don’t have to pay for anything. So I signed the papers and went over everything with my landlord and my mom. My mom isn’t happy about it. She feels like this is just enabling them.
I asked my dad why he’s being so nice to her and why he still calls Jaden his son. He kept referring to Jaden like he’s his responsibility and that he has to take care of him like tf? For WHAT reason? Jaden has parents. And his parents are well off.
Fun fact: my mom actually reached out to Jaden’s parents over the weekend. Turns out they knew he was with Jackie, and apparently I’m “not wife material. and not "Dominican enough For there Family.... Jaden is Dominican. My mother is black. My dad is Biracial white/black. Stepmom/ Stepsister/ Jackie are Latina.
In a way, my dad seems numb to all of this. I haven’t really felt the support I need from him, but honestly, I kind of expected that. When it comes to jackie and Jaden, they’re two peas in a pod and they deserve each other.
Oh, and another fun fact: Jaden’s parents are gonna work on paying off Jackie’s car because his car is a POS and they “need something reliable for the baby.” It’s wild how all this money suddenly appears when it benefits them.
Where was all this help when I was the one struggling and helping her? When I was barely making it? It was my mom helping me. Advising me. Doing my budget. My dad was silent. And now suddenly everyone has money and support to throw around.
No ones checked on me or asked me how I feel like my boyfriend cheated on me my roommate ain't close friend got pregnant by him why am I the one being called crazy why is everyone just looking over the fact that he cheated she betrayed my trust this is crazy. Its all about jackie and making sure she's not stressed out from her pregnancy.
Crazy Mention, but I hooked up with Tatis ("Jackie's") older brother whose also my stepsister's ex and It was a amazing talking trash about you them after. Shout out to Dearah and Tati since you wanna stalk my post😘
Well they all are about to find out how trifling these two are when they ruin their credit and waste their money. Meanwhile, you’ll continue to elevate without them. Go low contact with your Dad.
He’s brain dead at this point if he signs for an apartment for the two AH that hurt his own flesh and blood. Has he always been this weak? Also, Jayden would be a fool if he doesn’t get a DNA test on that baby.
WItchesbebonkers6 (OP)
I love him, I know he doesn't make the best choices truth be told he didn't always act like this. But money and and your spouse can change you ig. And yeah i didn't believe it myself but i believe Jadens father is cosigning as well. Checks out.
Honestly they all sound really trashy. It sounds like you were the only one with class. Your ex is a cheater, he will cheat on your Stepsister too. Only she’ll be stuck with a baby. I would cut off your Dad and be honest “You chose Stepmom and Stepsister over me, after everything they did.
You even tried to tell me I was being too mean to my Stepsister. Enjoy your new “Son and Daughter.” From here on out, you are not my Dad and I am not your Daughter. Any children I have will not know you. When I meet a man worthy of me, and we get married, you won’t even be invited. Enjoy your new trashy family.”
What a freakin mess! Kudos to you for how you have handled everything. You sound mature beyond your years. Walking away without taking her to small claims court to avoid the additional mess is probably smart. That being said, those TV court shows would eat this up and you could probably walk away with a chunk of cash...
Witchesbebonkers6 (OP)
Yeah small claims court would be a hot mess so I tried best to avoid it. And yeah no I'd rather not make money exploiting this messed up situation.