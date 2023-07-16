Woman's poor, single mom roomie won't stop stealing food, so she gets revenge. AITA?

She had been seeming annoyed but we were all home when I made the pot of mac n cheese. She was in the living room and saw me get out the Brussels sprouts and was like 'what are you going to do with that?' and I poured them in.

She said I was being greedy and annoying. I just said 'I like Brussels sprouts' and that was it. She said 'we need food' and I told her to go get some. Or stop buying only prepackaged things and your money will go further.

I think she sees this as some big act of revenge but I just simply want to be able to eat my food.

Also, I want to add that the sharing is not the issue. It's expecting that I will have food there and it's not.