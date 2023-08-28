Thieving roommate loses her wallet; other roommates finally get their petty revenge.

CharmingUniversity98
Back in college, I had better credit than my three other roommates so I put our internet/TV under my name otherwise the deposit would have been $600. The cable company offered me a $300 Visa gift card upon signup.
Two months later, I called them because the gift card never arrived. They tell me they sent it a few weeks ago and eventually I’m able to find out from Visa that someone used it at the Whataburger, Target and liquor store near my house. I’m pissed off because obviously one of my roommates has used it, but I didn’t know which one.
A few weeks later, roommate #2 complains that their $200 birthday gift card to Target has gone missing. His mom still had the receipt, and the store was able to tell her that someone used it at the Target near our house. He’s obviously pissed off too, but we’ve now realized it’s probably one of the other two roommates.
Couple weeks after that, roommate #3’s wallet disappears. We turned the house upside down looking for it and we knew it had to be in the house because her car key is attached to her wallet (and her car is parked at the house).
She is absolutely frantic. Sobbing, screaming, hyperventilating, etc. Throwing shit everywhere and just having an absolute meltdown while tearing the house apart.
We had never seen her behave like this, so we’re all kinda surprised she’d be THAT upset about her wallet. It’s stressful, sure. But I genuinely was concerned about how she was reacting. She says the gift card thief must have taken it, implying it is roommate #4 (the only person who hasn’t had something stolen yet).
A few days after that, I found her wallet in the trunk of my car. We had gone to get groceries together and I guess she just laid it in the trunk while we were unloading. I’m like “holy sh*t I found her wallet!” and then I open it up because I’m just excited to confirm that I did indeed find her wallet.
Bam! Both stolen gift cards front and center. No doubt. The Visa gift card has my name printed on it and roommate #2’s mom had written something in sharpie on his gift card. I realize she had a meltdown because she was afraid we’d find out she was the thief.
I left the wallet — cash and all — right where it was: pushed up against the inner lip of the trunk so you couldn’t see it unless you leaned farther into the car.
A locksmith wouldn’t make her new keys without the title. And the title was in the glovebox of her locked car. All in all, she spent about $500 replacing her DL, title and keys. Not to mention not being able to drive her car for several weeks!
I moved out of state with her wallet still in my car. Finally tossed it in trash several months later. Sometimes the universe assists you with petty revenge.
Spiritual_Victory541
She left the stuff she stole in your car and kept her title in her glovebox? She's a dumb thief.
18k_gold
Did you ever tell your other roommate that you found out who the thief was?
CharmingUniversity98
I did! Apparently Target was able tell him that the thief purchased some specific makeup products, so he snooped in our rooms for it. He found it in the back of her underwear drawer, so his revenge was replacing all of her vodka with Burnett’s for months. She “lost her taste” for vodka by the time we all moved out.
InhumaneUnsacrifice
I mean you could send her a picture after you moved out “look what I found!” for ultimate Karma.
Cougera
She's lucky you didn't file a police report for mail fraud.
irrational-numbers
Am I the only person who thinks you took this way too lightly???