Thieving roommate loses her wallet; other roommates finally get their petty revenge.

Couple weeks after that, roommate #3’s wallet disappears. We turned the house upside down looking for it and we knew it had to be in the house because her car key is attached to her wallet (and her car is parked at the house).

She is absolutely frantic. Sobbing, screaming, hyperventilating, etc. Throwing shit everywhere and just having an absolute meltdown while tearing the house apart.

We had never seen her behave like this, so we’re all kinda surprised she’d be THAT upset about her wallet. It’s stressful, sure. But I genuinely was concerned about how she was reacting. She says the gift card thief must have taken it, implying it is roommate #4 (the only person who hasn’t had something stolen yet).