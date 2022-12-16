Fed-up woman wants to shame 'piss monster' roommate; friends say it's too mean.

"WIBTA (Would I be the a-hole) if I bought potty training aim stickers for my male roommate who keeps peeing on the floor?"

lizardsonline writes:

I (F23) have four male roommates, they’re all really fun and nice guys and we get along well personality wise. I share a bathroom with two of them. Who we’ll call Ethan (24M) and Brandon (22M).

Brandon for the most part is pretty chill, super respectful of the shared bathroom space, puts the seat down, cleans when it’s his turn (not exactly to my standard but I know I grew up in a house where my mom was super anal about cleaning and he tries, and that’s really all i care about). He never leaves an egregious mess, and always cleans the drain.