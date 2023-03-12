Woman declares war on mooching roommate, padlocks the toiletries. AITA?

Roommates are just friends you don't hate yet.

It sounds harsh, but we have all had our friendships strained by shared living situations. When you live with other people, it is a a delicate balancing act of compromise. If you have ever had a roommate that didn't carry their own weight, this story will resonate with you.

AITA for locking my toiletries in a lockbox so my roommate doesn't use them?

zombiicupcakess

I (26F) have lived with my roommate (28F) for almost a year now. We were good friends before moving in together and have never had any serious issues up until this point.