Woman declares war on mooching roommate, padlocks the toiletries. AITA?

It sounds harsh, but we have all had our friendships strained by shared living situations. When you live with other people, it is a a delicate balancing act of compromise. If you have ever had a roommate that didn't carry their own weight, this story will resonate with you.
I (26F) have lived with my roommate (28F) for almost a year now. We were good friends before moving in together and have never had any serious issues up until this point.
For context: I have SUPER sensitive skin, always have. It would be easier for me to count the products I can use vs. the ones I can't. I have to use specific (and frankly expensive at times) products. If I use the wrong lotion/shampoo/laundry detergent etc. it causes my entire body to break out in itchy hives and welts.