Woman destroys roommate's life for being a 'slob' and hitting on her boyfriend. AITA?

My friend didn't hang out at our place. He didn't eat at our place. He didn't use our household supplies. My relationship with him affected her exactly ZERO percent, but I guess she was a little green about the fact that I was getting some attention and she was not.

She would flirt with him, go visit him where he worked, etc, but he absolutely not interested in her. This is where things started to go downhill.

For context: She had been married a few times (she was 13 yrs older than me) and the dads had full custody of their respective kids. She was dating someone but he was already in a relationship so he wasn't about to commit to anything besides stopping by for 30 minutes after he worked the night shift every day.