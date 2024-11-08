'I think my roommate might be poisoning me because she thinks I like her BF.' + MAJOR UPDATE

They told me that they were unable to test the smoothie at this time, but they did give me a blood test as everything would still show up there. This would also indicate what is happening in my body and why I might be experiencing these symptoms.

To make a long story short, turns out my roommate was adding some sort of creatine or protein powder into the smoothies because she wanted me to bulk up so I was no longer seen as desirable to her boyfriend (I told her about what happened at the hospital and she told me everything).

That is what was causing my headaches, stomach issues, and potentially the hair loss because I’m apparently allergic to it. So, technically she was not poisoning me, just trying to make me bulky. This, however, is not the traumatic part.