Roommate's GF demands he stop cooking; says the smell makes 'a hostile environment.'

A frustrated roommate with a flair for the culinary arts came to Reddit to resolve a dispute he was certain he was on the right side of. Now? He's not so sure...
u/Forward_Society_2253 writes:
I feel like this is entirely ridiculous. I live with my roommate "Matt". We used to be pretty close friends, but over the last 2 years of living with him, we've drifted apart, and I'm just waiting for our lease to move out on my own.
Matt's girlfriend "Sarah" pretty much lives with us, despite not paying rent. I won't lie, she annoys me to no end. She's an entitled airhead who thinks the world revolves around her. Anyway, Satah has a "condition" where she gets nauseous at the slightest smell and sight of certain foods.