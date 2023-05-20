Woman kicks out roommate when her family says 'she's manly' so 'be wary.' AITA?

'AITA for calling my roommate's family a bunch of misogynists and asking her to move out?'

masculinerm

I (26F) am an Assistant Loco Pilot. A train driver in layman's terms. If you haven't already guessed, it's an extremely male dominated position, with women not being recruited for the job until around 20 years ago.

It wasn't my dream job. It was my father's job that I was offered by the railways after his accident in the line of duty and I had to take over for my family as the breadwinner.

On to the point. I live in a city away from home so I rent a flat with a younger woman who is studying. She studies for late hours so she doesn't have a problem with my crazy schedules as I have a ton of night duties that don't follow any shift system.