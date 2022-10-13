Roommates won't stop having sex in living room, so woman pretends to record them.

Roommates can be the worst, but some are certainly worse than others...

A woman posted her story on Reddit asking if she had gone too far in her attempt to stop some disturbing behavior.

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for making my roommates think I was recording their sex?

I (f32) inherited my grandmother's house a couple of years ago. I don't really have a lot of stuff and I live in a HCOL (high cost of living) city. So I have roommates. I rent out the basement suite to a nice family and I live on the main floor with a young couple that just finished university.