Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Roommates won't stop having sex in living room, so woman pretends to record them.

Roommates won't stop having sex in living room, so woman pretends to record them.

Sally Ann Hall
Oct 13, 2022 | 6:17 PM
ADVERTISING

Roommates can be the worst, but some are certainly worse than others...

A woman posted her story on Reddit asking if she had gone too far in her attempt to stop some disturbing behavior.

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for making my roommates think I was recording their sex?

I (f32) inherited my grandmother's house a couple of years ago. I don't really have a lot of stuff and I live in a HCOL (high cost of living) city. So I have roommates. I rent out the basement suite to a nice family and I live on the main floor with a young couple that just finished university.

We had a plumbing issue at my workplace so we got to leave early a couple of weeks ago so I went home only to find them having sex in the living room. I was shocked. They acted surprised that I was home so early. I asked them if this was a common occurrence and they said it was a spur of the moment thing and that they were very sorry.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content