Roommates won't stop having sex in living room, so woman pretends to record them.

A woman posted her story on Reddit asking if she had gone too far in her attempt to stop some disturbing behavior.
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for making my roommates think I was recording their sex?
I (f32) inherited my grandmother's house a couple of years ago. I don't really have a lot of stuff and I live in a HCOL (high cost of living) city. So I have roommates. I rent out the basement suite to a nice family and I live on the main floor with a young couple that just finished university.
We had a plumbing issue at my workplace so we got to leave early a couple of weeks ago so I went home only to find them having sex in the living room. I was shocked. They acted surprised that I was home so early. I asked them if this was a common occurrence and they said it was a spur of the moment thing and that they were very sorry.