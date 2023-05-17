Single mom brings kids home, walks into roomie's party, says 'you have a week to move.'

Living with people can get really complicated, really fast. Especially when you have dramatically different boundaries around having guests over.
Ideally, everyone can come to a group compromise and communicate needs and concerns before things blow out of proportion. But any who has lived with people is aware that's not always how it goes.
She wrote:
AITA for evicting my roommates after they threw a party without my consent?
I 29f have 3 kids and last year my husband/children's father passed away during open heart surgery complications. I was a SAHM and always had been so I had no idea where to start. I'd never had a job and I didn't even have my license. It was tough from every single angle but I needed help so I decided to let my best friend 'Jesse' (30m) and his wife 'Kim' (29f) move in to a spare room to help pay rent.