Single mom brings kids home, walks into roomie's party, says 'you have a week to move.'

Living with people can get really complicated, really fast. Especially when you have dramatically different boundaries around having guests over.

Ideally, everyone can come to a group compromise and communicate needs and concerns before things blow out of proportion. But any who has lived with people is aware that's not always how it goes.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for evicting her roommates after they threw a party without her consent.

She wrote:

AITA for evicting my roommates after they threw a party without my consent?