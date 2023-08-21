Woman kills what turns out to be dormmate's pet roach; she launches social rage campaign. UPDATED

SmokyLavender13

That girl is unhinged. Go straight to your RA and stay the fuck away from her and her psycho friends. Show your RA all the messages.

Specific-Garlic-1036

There is no way that’s allowed in the student handbook. Do not buy her a new one. She let it get out, it got what roaches get.

The next day, after seeing the post blow up and recieving a lot of questions, the OP returned with an update.

'Update on my dormmate wanting me to buy her a new pet roach'

thrrowaawayy4

Thanks to everyone who gave me advice on how to handle this. I did respond to “Alex’s” messages this morning apologizing for calling her disgusting, because I would not have insulted her like that if the friends hadn’t attacked me first.