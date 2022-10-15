Woman buys four ferrets to teach roommate lesson about cleanliness.

I [22F] live with a friend from college to save money. We usually have gotten along pretty well.
I've mentioned to her before that I was possibly thinking about getting ferrets - we had some when I was little and I wanted them again. She sort of begged me not to because she said they smell god-awful and she can't stand it.
I have almost no sense of smell so it wouldn't matter much to me, but I said if it meant that much to her I could wait until we had our own places to live.
She has a cat, and recently she hasn't been as consistent with the litter box cleanings as she was in the past. I get that she's been super busy and 90% of the time she does fine, but a couple times she went too long and the cat did its business in the living room, which grosses me out.