Woman buys four ferrets to teach roommate lesson about cleanliness.

I [22F] live with a friend from college to save money. We usually have gotten along pretty well.

I've mentioned to her before that I was possibly thinking about getting ferrets - we had some when I was little and I wanted them again. She sort of begged me not to because she said they smell god-awful and she can't stand it.

I have almost no sense of smell so it wouldn't matter much to me, but I said if it meant that much to her I could wait until we had our own places to live.