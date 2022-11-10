Woman asks for advice dealing with roommate who 'borrows' car but never fills gas.

So, for context, my (21f) roommate (23f) and I have been friends for a couple of years and just moved in together this summer. Before we moved in, we had the conversation about bills and all that, and had agreed to split everything 50/50.
Fast forward to just days after we move in, her car breaks down and she asks if she can use mine while it’s being fixed. I had no issue with this and allowed her to use it just asking she help with gas, which she said she would do.
After about a week, it was determined that her car wasn’t worth fixing, so she junked it while I was at work, and told me when I was off that she had done so. I’ll admit, I was a little stressed as I’d been the one paying for most of the gas despite driving less than her, and on top of that she hadn’t even asked if it was okay for her to sell her car, just assuming she’d continue to use mine.