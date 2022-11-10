Woman asks for advice dealing with roommate who 'borrows' car but never fills gas.

"AITA for leaving my car on E so my roommate can’t use it?"

So, for context, my (21f) roommate (23f) and I have been friends for a couple of years and just moved in together this summer. Before we moved in, we had the conversation about bills and all that, and had agreed to split everything 50/50.

Fast forward to just days after we move in, her car breaks down and she asks if she can use mine while it’s being fixed. I had no issue with this and allowed her to use it just asking she help with gas, which she said she would do.