Woman doesn't want roommate's friends coming over, so she bans them from 'her' couch.

I have a roommate we are both F23 we have been living together for a few months. I had another roommate before her but she left when the lease was up so I have been in the apt for a year longer then her. It’s a one bedroom apt and since I was there first I have the bedroom and she is in the living room with a privacy screen separating the living room and her “bedroom”.
When she first moved in I had all the living room furniture already so she didn’t have to bring any. Just kitchen stuff and her personal stuff.
Living with her has been ok she has friends over some weekends and they are not the kind of people I would associate with. They haven’t done anything but they give off a certain vibe to other people that I don’t want to be associated with and honestly I just find them gross and don’t trust them. They usually come over for an hour then they go out so I haven’t had to put up with them much.