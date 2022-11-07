Woman doesn't want roommate's friends coming over, so she bans them from 'her' couch.

I have a roommate we are both F23 we have been living together for a few months. I had another roommate before her but she left when the lease was up so I have been in the apt for a year longer then her. It’s a one bedroom apt and since I was there first I have the bedroom and she is in the living room with a privacy screen separating the living room and her “bedroom”.

When she first moved in I had all the living room furniture already so she didn’t have to bring any. Just kitchen stuff and her personal stuff.