Woman laughs at roomie who says 'you can't shower on your period,' finds out he's serious.

If you've ever lived with roommates, then you already know just how weird it can get to share your living space with an acquaintance. All the little quirks that you regularly don't have to learn about someone, or reveal about yourself, are now all on display, and the tension can get quite high.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for laughing at her housemate when he suggested she not shower on her period. She wrote:

"AITA for laughing at my housemate when he suggested I not shower on my period?"