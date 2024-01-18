Woman refuses to leave dorm so roomie's BF can stay, roomie snaps 'I would do it for you.'

Sharing a dorm room is not for the faint of heart.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for telling her roommate that her BF can't visit her. She wrote:
I (18F) am a freshman in college and got randomly assigned with my roommate. In the first semester her long distance boyfriend, who is 4 years older then us, came to visit twice. Once when I was away for the weekend and once during a break when I went home. Both times he stayed a day longer then I was away. The first time this happened I slept in my own bed sharing a room with them.
The second time my roommate asked if I could give them alone time and I slept on my friends floor. Recently she asked if I would be traveling this month and I said no. She informed me that she was hoping for her boyfriend to come visit and stay in our dorm room for 3 nights as hotels are expensive.
I told her that I didn't feel comfortable sharing a room with them for 3 days and didn't want to sleep on my friends floor again. She said that her friend has an air mattress I could borrow and I told her I didn't want sleep on a random air mattress nor did I want to impose on my friend and her roommates room for 3 days especially as she wanted him to come during a time when I have exams and need my room to study.
I asked her if it would be possible for her to wait till spring break to see him or to visit him as he has his own apartment rather then him come here. She said she really wanted him to come here. And I repeated that I didn't want him to come. She then left the room.
When she returned it looked like she had cried and she told me that it makes her very sad when she can't see him for a long time and that I'm not letting her see him and that if my long distance bf came to visit she would gladly sleep in someone else's room. I said that wasn't the point and that if he really wanted to come he could find a cheap hotel.
Ok_Childhood_9774 wrote:
NTA. Dorm rooms with roommates are not designed for overnight company, especially of the romantic variety. I understand her wanting to see her bf, but that doesn't mean she's allowed to push you out of your room. They need a cheap hotel.
Ajstross wrote:
NTA. If he can afford to travel there, he can afford a hotel room for a couple of nights. You shouldn’t be kicked out of your room when you have exams to study for.
HedgieTwiggles wrote:
NTA.
If she kicks up a fuss, take it to your RA or your residency office.
No_Revolution_6186 wrote:
I am conflicted between nobody or her. I understand where you come from, absolutely, you shouldn't be the one getting constantly just pushed out of your comfort zone for their relationship. I understand your roommate up to the point where she misses her boyfriend. But they are in the relationship and need to make the effort, not you. NTA.
OP is NTA, this is one of the many difficulties of living with a dorm mate.