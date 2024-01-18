Woman refuses to leave dorm so roomie's BF can stay, roomie snaps 'I would do it for you.'

I told her that I didn't feel comfortable sharing a room with them for 3 days and didn't want to sleep on my friends floor again. She said that her friend has an air mattress I could borrow and I told her I didn't want sleep on a random air mattress nor did I want to impose on my friend and her roommates room for 3 days especially as she wanted him to come during a time when I have exams and need my room to study.

I asked her if it would be possible for her to wait till spring break to see him or to visit him as he has his own apartment rather then him come here. She said she really wanted him to come here. And I repeated that I didn't want him to come. She then left the room.