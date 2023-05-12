Woman calls out roommate's BF for leaving toilet seat up, roomie says 'let it go.'

There's nothing quite like being forced to deal with the quirks of a roommate's partner. A roommate's partner who lives at the nexus of Not Paying Rent and Being Around All The Time can truly be the worst. You don't benefit from them contributing, but you still get the discomfort of living alongside them and needing to address household dynamics.
Unfortunately, a lot of times the roommate themselves makes things worse by not considering how their partner takes up space, and getting defensive around basic requests.
She wrote:
AITA for insisting my roommate's BF put the toilet seat down?
I (23F) live with my 2 roommates, “Kyla” (25F) and “Brie” (26F). This issue involves Kyla and her BF “Jack” (30M). We all get along well and consider each other friends more than roommates. Jack comes to the house a couple times a week and NEVER remembers to put down the toilet seat.