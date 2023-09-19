Woman tells brother to stop bringing GF over to eat if she won't contribute. AITA? UPDATED

Sharing is caring. But sharing with people who never reciprocate and quickly become entitled can sap all the fun out of generosity, and quickly.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for telling her brother he can no longer let his GF come around and eat all her cooking. She wrote:
Yesterday I 22F made dinner for myself, my brother, and 2 roommates, 26-28M. It was supremely exhausting. Really delicious, but exhausting to make. I really hoped to have leftovers more than ever before because I didn’t even want to look at my stove—today I still don’t. Then my brother told me his girlfriend was coming over. I didn’t think anything of it, and they both start eating, which is fine.
Everyone who wanted food was fed, and there was a lot left until they both decided to get seconds. That’s fine too, but at this point, I’m just thinking, there is definitely enough for me to have a small portion for lunch to bring to work, and I’m content with that. I wake up today, ready to pack some for work, but all of it is gone, she ate the last of it, and her and my brother told me as much.
They even left the plates in the sink despite me having done the dishes before going to bed. I don’t really care about not having the leftovers; I dislike having to spend money on fast food and takeout, but I still can and will do it if I need to eat. What bothers me—and maybe this is a minor thing—is that she never reciprocates.
Today she had the nerve to get annoyed with me for asking if she could add one thing to her DoorDash order for me, that I was going to Venmo her for. I do groceries for 4 because it’s 4 of us that live here, not 5.
She comes over and eats more than half of what I make (my brother is also not innocent here), sometimes my roommates have to go without or go buy their own food because of her, and I’m supposed to just be okay with that…why? We go through our groceries quicker and I have to cook more when she’s here eating more than her fair share.
I had to have McDonald’s for lunch at work (it’s the closest restaurant to my job that wouldn’t make me get points for being late) today and I don’t even know what for dinner because she just had to have a third plate last night, and she couldn’t even be bothered to get me a sandwich? Some fries? Anything???? That royally pissed me off, so I told my brother she can’t come here to help herself to my food anymore.
She feels bad now, and my brother argued, “But your cooking is good! And DoorDash is a lot of money, she shouldn’t be expected to spend it on you,” but groceries for 4 is also a lot of money that I’m spending on food that’s supposed to last, and cooking is a lot of work! How is it supposed to last if she comes around eating more than her fair share? And she does this often!
Not even because she’s struggling for food or anything like that, she just likes my cooking. But I’m not a restaurant or a food pantry! I don’t actually expect her to buy me food, or do my groceries or anything like that, but the least she could do is be considerate of the people who actually live here and not eat a majority of our food nearly every time I cook. AITA or am I just being selfish?
orangemoonboots wrote:
NTA You are being the opposite of selfish. Unless I am mistaken, you routinely:
Purchase groceries for 4 even though you are only one person in the house, and no one is reimbursing you for this.
Spend your free time cooking all this food.
Letting everyone eat, even people who don't live in the house.
And you haven't asked for anything in return. If they can't understand that they should at the very minimum, sometimes provide food for you, or reimburse you for the cost, then stop cooking for everyone. Also, pack up however many lunches you want to have out of the dinner you cooked *before* allowing anyone to help themselves if you decide to keep sharing.
New-Pea-3721 wrote:
NTA.
But why are you the only one spending money for groceries for the 4 of you? Maybe time to start only buying groceries for yourself and tell your brother that if he wants his gf to eat, he can buy the groceries and cook for her.
Romance-BookWorm-55 wrote:
NTA. First off if she has $ for DoorDash then she can certainly afford to chip in for food. And it’ll be cheaper in the long run. Second, you and your roommates need to talk to your brother and his gf about this because it’s only fair she contributes if she’s going to eat there all the time.
Third, when you make something with the intention to take some for lunch the following day, then tell everyone that. Put some in a separate container and tell them not to touch it.
PleasantlyConfused88 wrote:
NTA. You are not any of these individuals personal chef. Maybe I just missed something, but are you getting reimbursed for grocery expense from the other roommates?
_gadget_girl wrote:
NTA. She needs a lesson in portion control. Make it clear she can have a small helping, but no more. Make it crystal clear to her that the rest of the food is spoken for “sorry, no seconds tonight - I need enough to take to work for lunch the rest of the week and I am the only one who does much cooking around here."
"You understand right? I don’t have endless amounts of time to cook since I work full time, and eating McDonalds every day for lunch isn’t something I want to do.”
She wrote:
Edit: I didn’t think to mention it, I don’t cook for everyone just because. Everyone in the house contributes to groceries when they are able. Sometimes they even pay me to make something specific that they want. I wouldn’t cook for anyone that wasn’t contributing something, otherwise I wouldn’t be so mad about my brother’s gf doing it.
Clearly, she's NTA here, they just need a better - more equitable way to handle this.