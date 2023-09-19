Woman tells brother to stop bringing GF over to eat if she won't contribute. AITA? UPDATED

Sharing is caring. But sharing with people who never reciprocate and quickly become entitled can sap all the fun out of generosity, and quickly.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for telling her brother he can no longer let his GF come around and eat all her cooking. She wrote:

"AITA for not allowing my brother’s girlfriend to eat my cooking anymore?"

Yesterday I 22F made dinner for myself, my brother, and 2 roommates, 26-28M. It was supremely exhausting. Really delicious, but exhausting to make. I really hoped to have leftovers more than ever before because I didn’t even want to look at my stove—today I still don’t. Then my brother told me his girlfriend was coming over. I didn’t think anything of it, and they both start eating, which is fine.