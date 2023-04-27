Woman's roommate is extremely allergic to dogs; she says, 'I'm getting this dog." AITA?

Over the summer I [23F] got an internship working for a really great company. The company is relocating me New York, and I will be in a rental “triplex” with other people my age who are working the same job. The place I am staying in specifically said they were pet-friendly, which was why I chose to live there.
I should add that I will have my own personal bedroom on the second floor with a bathroom that I share with only one other person. Our kitchen is separate from the first and third floor kitchens, with the only shared space between the first, second and third floors being the entry and stairs.
I’ve been wanting a dog for a very long time, and I’ll finally be financially stable enough to have one. I found the sweetest rescue puppy, and am in the process of getting him right now.