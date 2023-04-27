Woman's roommate is extremely allergic to dogs; she says, 'I'm getting this dog." AITA?

'WIBTA for getting a dog in a pet friendly rental (that I specifically chose because it is pet friendly) even though someone I am sharing the rental with has a horrible dog allergy.'

Over the summer I [23F] got an internship working for a really great company. The company is relocating me New York, and I will be in a rental “triplex” with other people my age who are working the same job. The place I am staying in specifically said they were pet-friendly, which was why I chose to live there.

I should add that I will have my own personal bedroom on the second floor with a bathroom that I share with only one other person. Our kitchen is separate from the first and third floor kitchens, with the only shared space between the first, second and third floors being the entry and stairs.