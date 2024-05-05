"Another person was assigned to my seat on a plane. She acted like I had stolen hers."

LexB777

I (27M) was on a Delta flight, as I normally am to go back home to Alabama. I go through the motions and find my proper seat. I put my headphones on and start listening to a podcast when a woman around my age comes up and says, "You're in my seat."

I tell her that I'm in my assigned seat and show her my boarding pass in the app on my phone. I think she must have made a mistake, but she shows me her paper boarding pass. She was, in fact, also assigned to this seat! She starts getting real snippy with me, telling me I need to get out of her seat.