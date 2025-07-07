Entitled grandma steals reserved, decorated table at restaurant then refuses to leave.

First time posting here but I am PISSED. I work at a restaurant (one of those local small cutesie bistros) that’s not super upscale but usually fully booked because we’re in an awesome location and don’t have many tables.
We recently had a woman email us saying that she wants to bring her boyfriend here to celebrate a very special event (I won’t say what to not make it too personal). It’s not unusual to receive more detailed table requests for special occasions every now and then.
It can range from booking a whole seating area for privacy to asking to put up some decor etc. This lady didn’t really ask for much, she just asked if she could pay up front to have a more secluded decorated table. We love these kind of reservations when people ask nicely and are realistic about it!
We closed off a little corner of the restaurant (nothing crazy, it’s still open to the rest but in a little nook that you can’t see into) and put up some string lights, candles and flowers. She also came in earlier that night to put up something of her own. Again I don’t want to say what but it was CLEARLY a personal item…
Well. The night of, the couple arrives, gives me their last name and I ofc know immediately who they are and happily lead them to their very special table. Only to find an old lady and a little kid sitting there with their belongings all over the damn place.
Turns out they thought the “please wait to be seated” sign, the “closed for private event” sign AND the “reserved” sign somehow did not apply to them. They barged right past everything when no one was looking (there were only two of us working the tables that night cause the place is small) and sure enough simply claimed the only “free” table.
Now some people just have zero awareness so part of me had to assume that maybe they were a little slow. I tried to confront them very nicely even though I was panicking with the couple right behind me.
But oh boy that older lady knew exactly what she was doing and immediately blew up about no one tending to their table and “making them wait”. I explained that this table was reserved and that they needed to leave and that the whole place was fully booked.
She explained to me, loudly, that she did not care, that the other restaurants on our block were full and that her and her grandson have “every right to be here”. It took a LOT of arguing between them and me and my coworkers, but when we threatened to call the police to have them removed she gave up.
Unfortunately most of the damage was already done. It left everyone in a pretty sour mood and to make matters even worse, the kid had tampered with the sweet woman’s personal item that she had put up there right before. It wasn’t a valuable, just a cute little surprise.
The couple looked pretty upset and while they didn’t blame us for anything, I could just tell how close to tears the woman was. The surprise she had planned was a pretty big deal and I simply felt awful for her.
I’ve always heard stories about having to deal with crazy people in the service industry but this was a first for me. I’m just a student doing this some nights a week for some extra cash. My absolute deepest condolences to anyone dealing with this nonsense for a living.
That was a job for the manager on duty.
Alexandra22217 (OP)
The manager is just the owner’s son who works in the kitchen. He WAS there but could he have done anything other than ask her to leave and threaten to call the police? If he as a tall man had even raised his voice at a frail old lady and a little boy she would’ve pounced on the opportunity to escalate things even further. This was the first time we’ve dealt with people like that, what do you suggest for the future?
Asking just once for them to leave, and then you call the cops and have them trespassed and removed. No 2nd, 3rd, or 4th chances, no opportunities for them to DARVO. People this entitled don't back down; they dig in even harder.
How heartbreaking.
That Karen deserved to have the whole thing recorded and posted on social media.
This is beyond entitlement and right into downright ignorant, rude behavior. The old bat had to know that table was not a normal set up but she simply didn’t care. She somehow decided at some point in her life that she is special and entitled to take whatever she wants.
I simply loathe people like her. She took something that didn’t belong to her and stole an important event for the 2 people she trampled over, letting her grandkid destroy someone else’s property.
The horrible thing is she knew it was wrong and did not care. I can only hope she’ll be put firmly in her place at some point but I’m sure she’d see herself as the victim anyway. Where do these people get their nerve? I’ll never understand that part.
I’d bet my firstborn that the old woman is telling a story of how she and her poor grand baby were thrown out into the street and threatened with arrest because no one came to serve her — nobody wants to work any more!
And her frail little old lady ankles were so tired she HAD to sit down but it turned out the table was reserved and there was no way she could have known. Probably with some tears sprinkled in for effect.
Alexandra22217 (OP)
We’re all waiting for the angry google review lol
Don't blame you one bit for being pissed. Great example of believing the universe literally revolves around you/letting a kid think the same. Well it doesn't. Life has a habit of catching up & showing those ppl that when they need a real favor the most, in my opinion.
At least the couple understood although it's a major shame the woman was so upset. Y'all did your best & kudos for it. I only lasted a couple of weeks in HS working service, just didn't have the temperament for it.