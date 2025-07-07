Entitled grandma steals reserved, decorated table at restaurant then refuses to leave.

We closed off a little corner of the restaurant (nothing crazy, it’s still open to the rest but in a little nook that you can’t see into) and put up some string lights, candles and flowers. She also came in earlier that night to put up something of her own. Again I don’t want to say what but it was CLEARLY a personal item…

Well. The night of, the couple arrives, gives me their last name and I ofc know immediately who they are and happily lead them to their very special table. Only to find an old lady and a little kid sitting there with their belongings all over the damn place.