'I finally told my father's infantilizing friend that I hate him.' UPDATED 2X

My baby spent most of the afternoon sleeping (there's a bassinet in my old room). He woke up hungry, so I went to breastfeed him and excused myself from the party for a while. I got back to jokes and comments, all from Harold, about how I was "probably struggling" if my son was managing to leech me away for so long.

He went on to interrupt a conversation I was having with another of my dad's friends to question pretty much everything about my parenting (he doesn't even have custody of his daughter, by the way) and to make more comments about my age.

I decided I couldn't take it anymore after he asked if I'd thought about giving my baby up for adoption. I got my son and told my fiancé we were leaving. We said goodbye to everyone except Harold.