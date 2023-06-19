Woman refuses to drive new friend who won't wear seatbelt, new friend lashes out.

There are few things more awkward than realizing a new friend isn't on the same page as you about something seemingly obvious like tipping well, believing in basic scientific principles, or wearing a seatbelt.

When a gap between you and a new friend is revealed, you have two choices: confront the awkward topic head-on, or let it sit and potentially deal with it later. Neither feel good, so it's really a matter of personal priority.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling a new friend she wouldn't drive her if she didn't wear a seatbelt.

She wrote:

AITA for refusing to drive my friend while she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, even though it made her late?