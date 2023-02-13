Girlfriend thinks boyfriend's female best friend is out to get her man, AITA?

When one woman felt uncomfortable with her boyfriend's female best friend, she took to Reddit to get a verdict on if she was overreacting, or if this woman really had it out for her.
My boyfriend (22m), his best female friend (Dee, 27f), and I (23f) are studying the same degree. We started dating less than a year ago during spring break, but he and Dee have been friends since first semester.
I knew her, but we weren't very close. She was one of the first to know that we were a couple and she was happy for us. I didn't think anything weird about it, until a few months ago.
She calls him quite a lot. Almost three times a day. They're very brief calls and for mundane things (schedule, homework, tests), things that can be asked by text. My boyfriend doesn't hide anything from me, he always shows me that it's she who calls him and answers on loudspeaker.