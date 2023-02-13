Girlfriend thinks boyfriend's female best friend is out to get her man, AITA?

No one wants to be the 'jealous type', but sometimes circumstances call for a little suspicion.

When one woman felt uncomfortable with her boyfriend's female best friend, she took to Reddit to get a verdict on if she was overreacting, or if this woman really had it out for her.

I hate my boyfriend's best (female) friend.

Freckled_Rhapsody

My boyfriend (22m), his best female friend (Dee, 27f), and I (23f) are studying the same degree. We started dating less than a year ago during spring break, but he and Dee have been friends since first semester.

I knew her, but we weren't very close. She was one of the first to know that we were a couple and she was happy for us. I didn't think anything weird about it, until a few months ago.