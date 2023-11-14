Mom gets scammed out of $8k by Chris Hemsworth catfish, teen says 'you did it to yourself.'

Social media is rife with romance scammers, looking for people with pocketbooks they can weasel their way into. On top of the financial strain, romance scams can leave an indelible mark of shame and embarrassment, since they specifically mine people's loneliness.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a young man asked if he was wrong for telling his mom it's her fault she blew up her marriage. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my mom that she is the reason she lost me and my dad?"

My(18m) mom was catfished. She had an emotional affair with and sent money to a scammer pretending to be Chris Hemsworth.