18 scams that society turns a blind eye to.

There are scams aplenty out there. While there are definite scams that we all agree are scams, there are some we all just let exist. Check-in on your parents to ensure they aren't getting flimflammed by someone selling them on their expiring car warranty.
1. Cmsmks says:
A fee to pay your bill.
2. Bogacki says:
That health insurance doesn’t cover your eyes or teeth.
3. rebelshirts says:
Arbitration clauses in almost every service provider contract. Tricking you into giving up your access to the court system. Nobody talks about it, but they should.
4. Silent_Pudding says: