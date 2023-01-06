18 scams that society turns a blind eye to.

There are scams aplenty out there. While there are definite scams that we all agree are scams, there are some we all just let exist. Check-in on your parents to ensure they aren't getting flimflammed by someone selling them on their expiring car warranty.

People share the biggest scams that society allows to continue on a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit.



1. Cmsmks says:

A fee to pay your bill.

2. Bogacki says:

That health insurance doesn’t cover your eyes or teeth.

3. rebelshirts says:

Arbitration clauses in almost every service provider contract. Tricking you into giving up your access to the court system. Nobody talks about it, but they should.

4. Silent_Pudding says: