Nurse fired because patient complained about her surgery playlist. AITA?

Doctor, Doctor, Give Me the News: I've got a bad case of unemployment.

This story comes from a man who went in for a painful surgery and left a nurse unemployed.

TIFU by complaining about the music when a nurse/tech was rooting around in my bladder

gaudiocomplex

So like a year ago, I went to the toilet one night to discover I was peeing blood. Dismayed (to say the LEAST), I went to the urologist and he's like yeah you need a cystoscopy. We did the thing. He found a tumor in my bladder about the size of a matchstick head. We cut it out. Tested. Wasn't cancerous. Something called a PUNLMP. I live to fight another day.