Nurse fired because patient complained about her surgery playlist. AITA?

This story comes from a man who went in for a painful surgery and left a nurse unemployed.
So like a year ago, I went to the toilet one night to discover I was peeing blood. Dismayed (to say the LEAST), I went to the urologist and he's like yeah you need a cystoscopy. We did the thing. He found a tumor in my bladder about the size of a matchstick head. We cut it out. Tested. Wasn't cancerous. Something called a PUNLMP. I live to fight another day.
What a relief, right? Well, I still have to get the darn procedure every three months to check to make sure the tumor thing doesn't grow back. It's called a cystoscopy. Anybody who is not familiar with cystoscopies: It's an outpatient thing where they jam a camera up your uretha.