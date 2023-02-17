15 people share the creepiest thing they've ever witnessed in person.

Life is full of beauty, but it's also full of creepy and inexplicable experiences.
No matter where you live: in the woods, in a big city, a small town, near the water, on a boat, or out of a suitcase, it's likely you have at least one creepy lingering story rattling around in your brain.
If you don't, the people of Reddit certainly do.
I was on a backwoods backpacking trip some years back with friends and we stumbled upon a very makeshift and rundown cabin.
There was no indication that anyone had been there in a while, but out back there was a hand-carved cross that looked like it used to be a grave marker. Also several old food tins and some broken whiskey bottles.
When I was young, my family lived out in the country in rural MN. We had acres of land and my brothers and I would often explore our land and the land around us. One day we came across an old, dilapidated, run down house/cabin.