17 people share the scariest thing they've ever woken up to.

Waking up out of a peaceful slumber to see your child staring at your from a dark corner like a demon from a horror movie can be an unsettling but hilarious experience...

Unfortunately, most mornings aren't the ideal flood of sunlight, aesthetic breakfast in bed and fruit smoothie vision boards that social media would like you to believe. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's the scariest thing you've woken up to?' people were ready to share their terrifying campfire tale.

1.

Once I woke up to go to the bathroom, got up, SMACK* something slapped me in the face. Turns out it was my entire right arm completely numb, nearly scared the piss outta me and concerned me greatly afterwards, has not happened since. - TheShadowOfKaos

2.

My partner waking me up during a camping trip. He woke me to gather all our gear and our dogs into our truck ASAP, the lightning we had spotted 6 hours earlier in the day, had sparked a wildfire. We got out as ash and sparks were falling around us.