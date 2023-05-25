17 people share the scariest thing they've ever woken up to.

Unfortunately, most mornings aren't the ideal flood of sunlight, aesthetic breakfast in bed and fruit smoothie vision boards that social media would like you to believe. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's the scariest thing you've woken up to?' people were ready to share their terrifying campfire tale.
Once I woke up to go to the bathroom, got up, SMACK* something slapped me in the face. Turns out it was my entire right arm completely numb, nearly scared the piss outta me and concerned me greatly afterwards, has not happened since. - TheShadowOfKaos
My partner waking me up during a camping trip. He woke me to gather all our gear and our dogs into our truck ASAP, the lightning we had spotted 6 hours earlier in the day, had sparked a wildfire. We got out as ash and sparks were falling around us.
When we reached the top of the ridge surrounding our camp we got out to look and watched the fire eat our entire campsite. We are so glad we called in the strike when we saw it, we met blm and firecrews on our way out. The fire burned for like a week, one of the fires in Oregon in 2020, Lakeview paisley fire - mothernyxpearl