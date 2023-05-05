16 people share what's scared them the most on the internet.

1. MurdOfAxes says:
I found out that my estranged father posted family videos to YouTube without telling or asking anyone. One of them was me as a toddler naked in a bath. One of the most viewed videos was of my mom breastfeeding me when I was a baby.
He also put the full names of several people (me included) in the titles. This only came to my attention because a cousin of mine found these videos by looking up my name.
2. freqkenneth says:
Have family who lives in a small rural town. Wanted to see if there was any YouTube content featuring the town