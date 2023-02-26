Dad say it's 'sexist' to make daughter apologize for male bullies in her class.

AITA for telling my kids teacher that my child does not owe the substitute an apology and won't be giving one?

Viscously_Aggressive

My daughter (12) is in middle school and had a substitute teacher last week. According to my daughter, there were some kids in the class who were especially difficult towards the sub. It was bad enough that the sub took down all their names and sent most of them to the principal's office.

When the regular teacher, Mrs. P, came back the next day she saw the report with the names the sub took down and told the entire class to write an apology letter to the sub to be collected the next day.