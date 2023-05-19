'Entitled' principal 'abducts' student he assumes is skipping class; uncle steps in.

Some people should not work with children. Full stop.

When a man encountered such an individual who was holding his niece hostage, he did everything he could to protect her. The weird part? The educator didn't believe he was doing anything wrong... by kidnapping. Here's the story from Reddit:

'How an entitled principal abducted my niece since he thought she was skipping class.'

hicctl writes:

First a little explanation: here in Germany, the school system often starts their summer vacations at different times (the biggest reason being chaos in the highway system if everybody would want to drive to summer vacation on the same day).

My niece is from Bavaria, I am from Baden Wuerttemgberg. Her summer vacation started a whole week earlier the ours, and she came for a visit with my brother and her siblings.