People share the outrageous stories of 'that one kid who got expelled' from school.

Of course I'm curious so I peak around the corner and see they are both looking at a spray bottle of pressurized axe body spray. I immediately realize this will go poorly, being a pressurized and flammable substance. So I butt in and say that's a bad idea.

Both these idiots cut me off and tell me to f off (I played football against them and their rival high school and we never got along super well) So I said whatever f you guys too and walked across the room where I can see the teacher and their booth and made myself look busy while watching these clowns.