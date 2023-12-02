School withholds child's medication, don't know her stepdad is a local talk show host.

Teachers didn't know what to think of me. I had green hair (this was considered absolutely shocking at the time and my friends and I were bullied for many things including this). My bumper sticker was definitely the most controversial topic in the entire school.

But I was quiet, I came from Fancy School, I paid attention in class, I was earning straight As. Thankfully, although most of my peers shunned me, my teachers realized pretty quickly that I was a decent enough kid.

I had a problem where I got migraines. Finally got a prescription for them, non-narcotic, and took it straight to the nurse's office because the district had a zero tolerance policy and being in possession of even Tylenol would get you expelled for drug possession.

Nurse: "You're going to have to get the doctor's signature on this form."

Me: "Why? It's a legitimate prescription with my name on it in the original bottle."

Nurse, condescendingly: "We're required to have a doctor's signature before we can dispense medications."