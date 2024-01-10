Teen receives Christmas gifts from friend's dad, mom returns them for credit, CPS is called.

The truth sets you free, but it can also get other people in trouble.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for telling her friend's dad the truth about her mom, resulting in CPS getting called. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my friend's dad my mom returned everything he got me for store credit for herself?"

So last year my mom married Mark and we moved to a new state. We have a 3 bedroom house. My mom and Mark have one room, Mark's daughter Lily (10) has her own room and I (13f) share with my brothers (16, 18, and 22). Mark doesn't want my mom to work but he also doesn't give her money for us because that's our dad's job so I was kinda on my own to get anything I needed.