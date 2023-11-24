Teen snaps at teacher pressuring her to give blood, 'I am anemic, and I'll report you.' AITA?

Everyone has a snapping point, especially when they're not being listened to.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for leaving class after her teacher wouldn't stop pressuring her to give blood. She wrote:

"AITA for leaving class after my teacher wouldn't drop a topic I had asked her to drop?"

My (16F) school has two blood drives each year. Only those 16 and up can give blood. The day before the drive, students go class to class to ask who wants to participate that can. They came into my class and asked. All but three students raised their hands, Me and two others. The teacher, who is big on giving to those in need starting asking us why we didn't raise out hands.