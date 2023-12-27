Teen gets in trouble for making girl cry after he makes joke about 'non-stop farting.'

Farting is natural, every human alive does it, but that doesn't stop it from being humiliating nonetheless.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if he was wrong for making fun of a girl's farts in class. He wrote:

"AITA for calling out a girl for farting in class and making her cry?"

Basically, two weeks ago, I (17m) was sitting in class. My friend was to my left, and a girl who sat behind me. Throughout the class, I kept getting whiffs of someone farting. Initially I put it off because I assumed it would stop. It then got to a point where it kept happening every 1-2 minutes.