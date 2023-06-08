High schooler accidentally reveals grandma's infidelity with genetics homework.

She also became estranged from her siblings - who all apparently were quite certain that she wasn't my grandfather's biological child.

Mom showed up back home, almost inconsolable, because you know, decades of lies and deceptions. When she finally told my father and I, I immediately connected the dots on why Grandma has chosen now to bring it up. I felt awful, because at that point, I'm inclined to think this is one of those secrets that dear old granny should have taken to her grave.

Mom and Grandpa stayed close, and she and her mother eventually had some reconciliation but they've not been as close as they once were. Mom also reconciled with her siblings, and forgave them. My grandparents themselves have stayed together - I never found out how the two of them handled it between them.