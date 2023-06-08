High schooler accidentally reveals grandma's infidelity with genetics homework.

One Reddit user writes about a life changing science assignment. In high school, they used a basic genetic trait predictor, the Punnett Square, to try and find their blood type. When they asked their grandmother questions to fill it out, she thought her decades of infidelity may come out and consequently confessed that their grandfather was not their mom's biological father.
Hey, all. Obligatory notice that this was years ago, but it's something that I've never really admitted or talked about.
So this happened just over a decade ago, I was a dorky fourteen-year-old high school kid who was really into sciences, and I honestly still am. At this point I was in Biology, and the teacher just did a really fascinating unit on dominant and recessive alleles and how Punnett Squares can be used to determine a lot of traits with information from your parents and grandparents.
I was just fascinated with these Squares, and I decided to do some homework and use one to determine what blood type I had, since I was young and at that point I didn't know.
So I start doing my homework, and find that dad is recessive O, which means his parents are irrelevant since dominant genes can't skip generations. Mom is B, so I call up her very elderly parents to do some sleuthing. Grandma answers and confuses me, saying that she is A, Grandpa is O.
That shouldn't be right, I thought, so I ask again and she reiterates that it's all correct and she's been to enough doctor's appointments that she knows. Then I asked the stupid question, 'But where did Mom's B type come from then? Grandpa's O wouldn't allow a recessive, and you're just A.'
She gets annoyed with me and says basically that I must not have understood the lessons from school as well as I thought. Bummed, but figuring she was right, I dropped it and didn't think much of it.
Apparently Grandma did, because she started agitating for my mother to come visit her and my grandfather, and eventually Mom did over a long weekend. It was all nice and well, Mom apparently enjoyed getting visit with them.
Then, about an hour before Mom was supposed to get in the car and start on home, Grandma came in and sat both of them down. She then proceeded to confess to having at least four long running affairs over her fifty-plus years of marriage, and that my mother was one of their children.
Mom was absolutely devastated, as was my grandfather. They reiterated to each other that as far as they were concerned they loved each other as father-daughter, but they both kind of stopped talking to Grandma. For years, for my mother.
She also became estranged from her siblings - who all apparently were quite certain that she wasn't my grandfather's biological child.
Mom showed up back home, almost inconsolable, because you know, decades of lies and deceptions. When she finally told my father and I, I immediately connected the dots on why Grandma has chosen now to bring it up. I felt awful, because at that point, I'm inclined to think this is one of those secrets that dear old granny should have taken to her grave.
Mom and Grandpa stayed close, and she and her mother eventually had some reconciliation but they've not been as close as they once were. Mom also reconciled with her siblings, and forgave them. My grandparents themselves have stayed together - I never found out how the two of them handled it between them.
I understand I did not directly cause this - in the metaphor of a commenter, I stepped on a landmine laid long before. But still, I never told anyone in the family I did, because I knew it hurt my mother a great deal and I still feel some residual guilt for that. Perhaps this is a more off my chest confession.
There was no assignment on blood types, I was just a science nerd who has always enjoyed units on genetics.
Dear old Grandpa passed on a couple of years later. I suspect the reason they stayed together ultimately is because after 50 years together and both being extremely elderly, he was thinking he was old and didn't want to be alone.
While I have no degree, I would say Granny is a malignant narcissist who probably wanted additional validation from other men and continues to manipulate her kids and my Dad has indicated that he agrees but doesn't think it's his place to say so.
I honestly don't care for her in the slightest, and now that senility has set in for her I can't feel much empathy because all I can think of is the times she manipulated and hurt my mother.
I do believe the other kids are Grandpa's as there is a nine year difference between the closest and my mother.
I maintain no relationship with anyone on that side of the family, as I am of the opinion they ain't worth shit. While Mom forgave them, I remember a discussion with one uncle who said he always felt an extreme amount of guilt over not telling Mom.
When I asked for further details about who biological grandpapi could be, since biology can affect both my health and Mom's, he refused to elaborate though he indicated he had his suspicions. He was irate after I told him he clearly did not feel too much guilt.
This is apparently common enough that my highschool (15 years ago) actually stopped doing Punnett squares with student information and switched to using example worksheets.
My bio teacher at the time said it was because too many parents complained about it causing family discord. 😅
This is the low tech version of what people are experiencing now because of genetics tests like 23 and Me.
Lots of family secrets are getting uncovered.
Did the siblings ever check to see if they're actually biological children of your grandfather?
Would be ironic if the others did all share a dad, but it was just a different affair partner.
Now that you're older, you do understand that you're not the one who imploded the family, right?
Unless you yourself went back in time in a Delorean and convinced her to be unfaithful, you have no culpability at all.
And on the bright side, human history is replete with such things. If more people investigated their genetic history I'm sure we'd all be shocked. We know it's true because we see evolutionary developments in other primates and it happens often enough that our entire species' evolution has been impacted by it.