Woman sick of bully sister, tells everyone her embarrassing diaper secret. AITA?

One woman was sick and tired of her sister constantly putting her down. She says she would belittle her in front of family and talk down to her in front of her friends. Well, one day, she decided she had finally had enough and screamed in front on her sister's friends that she was had an embarrassing secret under her pants.

AITA for revealing my sister's illness to her friends because she was shaming me in front of them?

SignificantRide5065

I've (20F) just been through a very difficult time with my sister Julie (23F), and I'm afraid that this will definitely ruin our already very difficult relationship.

Here's the background : I'm currently living with my parents while I finish my studies, and because of some financial problems (she lost her job because her company went bankrupt) Julie has temporarily moved back in with us.