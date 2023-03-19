Wife caught sneaking out for late-night pizza, husband suspects cheating. UPDATED

A different kind of 'cheat' day.

One wife was at a loss for words when her husband found dozens of reciepts from her dining out late at night. Obviously, he suspected the worst. But she insisted she could explain.

TIFU-by going out at a nearby restaurant by myself at midnight

ThrowRAfoodie_76

I (36F) have a secret. I am a mother of two kids who are 5F and 8F. I barely get time for myself during the day. I work in a field where I always have to deal with kids. It can get really exhausting. My husband, Dave (35M) is an early bird.

He always goes to sleep at sharp 10pm. So does my kids. I am more of a night owl. I don't usually go to sleep till 2am. I either watch a show or read a book. That is the only relaxing time I get for myself.