'My husband had a child before we got together and I just found out, 14 years later.' UPDATED 2X

IrregularBastard: If there is no paternity test there is no way to know the kid is his. Who else did she have ONS with at that time?

OP: She produced a paternity test that was taken after the baby was born. She is his child.

anillop: Wait he legally terminated his rights? If so then he did not abandon the child he was legally released from responsibility if that's the case. That's very different than just abandoning the child because the mother had to have consented to the termination. This is a very different situation than you originally gave.

OP: The mother of his child has his rights terminated when she was a baby, which he had no problem signing away. My point is that he lied about her existence from the time we met, whether he was legally responsible for her or not.

EmiliusReturns: This is not rash. He lied to you for 15 years, abandoned his child for 15 years, and then when confronted continued to lie and conceal. He is lying by omission to your kids about their sibling too. I could never trust him again. And did his parents know this whole time???