14 people share the secrets their friends and family didn't want them to know about.

Deep down, we know that everyone has secrets (even if they're itty bitty ones). But it can be easy to forget that even your close friends and family members have secrets floating around that they've kept carefully concealed from you and the rest of the world.
Finding out a secret about a loved one can be confusing, clarifying, exciting, and sometimes downright depressing. It all depends on whether they told you or you stumbled on it, and what precisely the secret reveals.
For me, it's a friend's dad. He left the family when my friend was young but would occasionally send a gift or card. My friend got a Facebook message one day from a woman who had been doing ancestry research. It turns out the dad had done the same thing (get married, have kids, bail) several times and my friend has a crap load of half siblings he never knew about. They're all friends now.