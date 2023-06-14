15 people share the secret they can't tell anyone because it will ruin their life.

We all have secrets.

Some of them are as small as a favorite movie we're too embarrassed to own in public, and others are major enough they could forever change how family and friends view us.

Feeling like you need to hold a secret for long can be a heavy experience, especially since the weight of it compounds and the idea of airing it out to the public sounds less and less possible. Luckily, anonymous spaces like the internet can serve as a space to offload secrets without irreparably changing your life.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the one secret they think would ruin their life if they shared it out loud.

1. From Glasgow351:

I found out I had a half-brother (From Dad), and the only reason I found out about it was because he had leukemia, and they thought I'd be a match for a blood marrow transfusion.

2. From superthrust123: