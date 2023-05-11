Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Dad starts sneaking son on visits to grandpa after wife says they can't see him anymore.

Dad starts sneaking son on visits to grandpa after wife says they can't see him anymore.

Bronwyn Isaac
May 11, 2023 | 1:00 PM
ADVERTISING

Many of us grew up with the aphorism 'secrets are no fun, secrets hurt someone.'

And while it's largely true, in some situations a secret is less black and white than others.

Luckily, the internet is full of people who love to parse out situations and land on an ultimate judgment.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for sneaking his son to see his grandpa.

He wrote:

AITA for taking my son to see my Dad behind my wife's back?

So this sounds wrong I know and many people will read the title and tell me I’m an A-hole. So my 29m wife 32f has recently (last 3 months) told me she would rather my dad see our kid 8m a lot less and her reasoning is that he isn’t a good role model.

For some background, my dad's a complicated man. He was in the army when I was young and doesn’t talk about it much. Her issue with him is what he teaches our kid, he’s trying to be a good grandad and teach him some life skills.

© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content